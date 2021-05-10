Brenna Bottoms earns state title in the high jump

Community High School senior Brenna Bottoms had an opportunity to close out the season in glory, competing for a state title in the girls high jump at the 4A state track and field championships May 6.

Battling against eight of the best high jumpers in the state, Bottoms cleared 5’-05” edging out Vidor freshman Raegan Stephenson to earn the gold medal.

Bottoms was a top contender for a state title, finishing her final regular season meet with a personal record (5’-08”).

In the state meet, the competition was close among Bottoms, Stephenson and Port Isabel junior Madison Ramos. After all three cleared the 5’-04” bar, Bottoms was the only jumper who cleared the next height

Following her state win, Bottoms has committed to jumping next season for Western Colorado University, a Division II school located in Gunnison, Colorado.

By Jackson King * [email protected]