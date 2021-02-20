Lady Raiders dominate Woodrow Wilson in Area playoff match

After a week away from the court, the Wylie East girls basketball team had one of their best games of the season. Hosting the area playoff game against Woodrow Wilson, the Lady Raiders were able to suffocate the opponent en route to an 83-18 victory.

Key Scoring Run: Wylie East opens game with 13-0 lead

Wylie East began the game off with a hot start, outscoring Woodrow Wilson 13-0 to force a time out with only two and a half minutes gone in the game. Thanks to constant defensive pressure that frustrated the visiting Lady Wildcats, the Lady Raiders were able to force Woodrow Wilson into mistakes, allowing Wylie East to capture momentum in a flash.

Lady Raider of the Game: Taylor Dailey

In a game where 11 Wylie East players ended with points, junior Taylor Dailey was the most consistent scorer on the floor, finishing with a team-leading 18 points, including 11 in the first half. Dailey’s scoring, along with a relentless defensive effort, allowed Wylie East to build upon its lead.

Impact Stat of the Contest: Woodrow Wilson goes 3-for-12 from the line

With the Lady Raiders defense smothering them all game, Woodrow Wilson needed to capitalize on every scoring opportunity, but were unable to execute in the game, including from the free throw line. Reaching the charity strike 6 times, the Lady Wildcats weren’t able to finish with a lot of points, only converting 25% of their shots, including an 0-4 mark in the second half.

