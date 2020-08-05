Five file for WISD election

The early slate for three seats on the Wylie Indepen­dent School District board of trustees remains at five can­didates, with no new filings over the past week.

Candidates can sign up through Aug. 17 at the Edu­cation Service Center, 951 S. Ballard Ave.

The election will be held Nov. 3 in conjunction with the general election and the Wylie municipal election that was delayed from May. Early voting is set for Oct. 13-30.

Filed for a new term on the school board is incumbent Matt Atkins, Place 4. Atkins currently serves as board president and is so far unop­posed.

Also unopposed early in the filing period is Bryan Brokaw, seeking Place 3.

Three hopefuls seeking the Place 7 seat are Kylie Reising, Brenda Scherer and Donny McKay.

Longtime trustees Barbara Goss, Place 3, and Stacie Gooch, Place 7, decided not to seek re-election this year.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]