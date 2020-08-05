Five file for WISD election

The early slate for three seats on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees remains at five candidates, with no new filings over the past week.
Candidates can sign up through Aug. 17 at the Education Service Center, 951 S. Ballard Ave.
The election will be held Nov. 3 in conjunction with the general election and the Wylie municipal election that was delayed from May. Early voting is set for Oct. 13-30.
Filed for a new term on the school board is incumbent Matt Atkins, Place 4. Atkins currently serves as board president and is so far unopposed.
Also unopposed early in the filing period is Bryan Brokaw, seeking Place 3.
Three hopefuls seeking the Place 7 seat are Kylie Reising, Brenda Scherer and Donny McKay.
Longtime trustees Barbara Goss, Place 3, and Stacie Gooch, Place 7, decided not to seek re-election this year.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]