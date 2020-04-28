McKinney man, Plano man die of COVID-19

Collin County health officials confirmed that a 90-year-old McKinney man and a 102-year-old Plano man, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19, died today, April 28.

No personal information is being released by authorities.

Health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, bringing the adjusted reported total to 692 confirmed cases.

There are 200 active cases and 473 that have successfully recovered.

There are 26 cases hospitalized and 19 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 6,908 negative tests and 1,092 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 48 year old male

Dallas – 46 year old male

Frisco – 43 year old female

McKinney – 16 and 35 year old females; 47 year old male

Plano – 29, 30, 35, 48, 64 and 92 year old females; 50 and 102 year old males

Unincorporated – 32 year old male

Wylie – 29 year old female

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]