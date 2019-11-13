Prosper up first in 6A Div. I opening round

Wylie football set forth three goals coming into the 2019 season.

Win district, qualify for the playoffs and make a long run in the postseason.

The Pirates achieved the first two and now turn their attention to the third.

The first obstacle that stands in their way is Prosper in the Class 6A Div. II Region II bi-district round.

“They are a good opponent, every team is good once you make it to the playoffs though,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said. “If we want to win we’re going to do focus on what we do and the rest will take care of itself.”

The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Wylie ISD Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]