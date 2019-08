Student population grew again in Wylie Independent School District with 651 more students reporting for the first day of classes last week than were counted on the first day of school in 2018.

The district counted 16,762 students Thursday, Aug. 15, for the first day of classes for the 2019-20 term. In 2018, that number was 16,111. Official count of WISD enrollment will be made in October.

