Teams fail to qualify for state tourney

Wylie East, Wylie and Plano East failed to make the cut for the Div. I state 7-on-7 tournament.

They were unable to advance out of pool play during the Friday, June 21 Rowlett state qualifier.

Games were played at the high school stadium and Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.

In Pool A, Wylie East beat Rowlett 29-28, and lost to North Forney 40-20 and Richardson JJ Pearce 39-25.

Plano East defeated Lake Dallas 25-18, and fell to Dallas Woodrow Wilson 34-25 and Colleyville Heritage 33-13 in Pool B.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]