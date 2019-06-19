Library events combine science and reading

Reading and science, typically treated as separate worlds, were joined together for high-energy entertainment.

As part of their summer reading clubs, Smith and Sachse Public Libraries each held science shows Thursday, June 13.

Jack McAfee of ScienceTellers led the entertainment at Smith.

He taught using a storytelling format. In his tale, two kids discovered a UFO containing aliens on the run from space scientists. McAfee immersed his audience in the adventure by using a leaf-blower and mist bottle to create wind and rain.

Afterwards, he led science experiments centering around his story. Volunteers helped create goo, a potato gun and alien’s hand.

At Sachse Public Library, Professor Brainius taught kids about “Wacky Science.”

The professor, known as Scott Logan in real life, picked several volunteers to demonstrate gravity, air pressure and chemical reactions using ordinary objects.

He and the kids launched confetti out of a potato gun, dropped a basketball and tennis ball to learn basic physics and mixed liquids together to create a new substance.

Near the end of his program, Logan led the kids in a pledge to never stop learning.

Both libraries have “A Universe of Stories” as their summer reading themes. Despite the fact that they were teaching science, McAfee and Logan made sure to emphasize the importance of all subjects, especially reading.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]