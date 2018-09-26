Raiders collect first triumph in predistrict finale

Wylie East football scored early and often last Thursday in the non-district finale.

In the end the Raiders came away with the 56-30 win over Fort Worth North Side at Wylie Stadium.

“It was good to be able get the first win of the season. The kids have been working hard in practice and it all came together,” WEHS head coach Mike Dormady said.

The home team improved to 1-3. They open the District 7-5A Div. I season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 with West Mesquite.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]