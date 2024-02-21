Rogers’ late-three lifts Pirates over Tyler Legacy

The Wylie Pirates are headed to the second round of the postseason following a 43-42 victory over Tyler Legacy. Next up, Wylie will face Lake Ridge this Thursday in the area round. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Wylie Pirates are flying high after edging Tyler Legacy on Monday, Feb. 19 in their bi-district matchup. With 20 seconds to play, senior Jackson Rogers knocked down the go-ahead three to put Wylie up 43-42.

That would go on to be the final score, as the Pirates advanced to the second round of the postseason. Next up, Wylie will turn their attention to Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Eagles bested Harker Heights on Monday to move to 28-6 on the season.

The two teams will meet up this Thursday, Feb. 22 at Newman Smith High School in Carrolton at 7 p.m.