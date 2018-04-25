Top two picked to lead WEHS

Decisions to try their best in the classroom paid off handsomely for two Wylie East High School students who claimed the top two spots in the Class of 2018.

Valedictorian with a grade point average of 5.8115 is Afrida Tasnim and salutatorian with a 5.8 GPA is Obinna Ahanotu-Ejikeme. They lead a graduation class of 384 members.

Commencement is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Allen Event Center.

Tasnim, 18, reported that she was ranked second in her class as a freshman and sophomore student, then pulled up to the top spot her junior year at WEHS.

“It wasn’t an easy ride, but it was a very rewarding ride,” she said. “I wanted to try my very best and give 100 percent.”

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

For the full story see the April 25 issue or subscribe online.