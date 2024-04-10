Run For Our Heroes set for April 27

An annual spring free event that honors and supports local veterans and first responders is back for the 13th year.

Opening ceremonies for this year’s 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run For Our Heroes begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Olde City Park downtown. The 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run start at 9 a.m. Registration to participate is $10, which includes a swag bag, or $20 for registration with a swag bag and a t-shirt. Register at 1ltwelchrunforourheroes.org.

