Rotary Golf 2024

Rape crisis center serves survivors of sexual violence

by | Apr 10, 2024 | Area News, Latest

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

In a world where silence and shame can perpetuate suffering, a local nonprofit serves as a beacon of hope and support for those impacted by all forms of sexual violence.

For over 40 years, The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center of Collin County has stood as a testament to resilience, compassion and unwavering dedication by advocating, counseling, educating and empowering the women, men and children they serve.

For more on this story see the April 10, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

0 Comments

