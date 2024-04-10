Rape crisis center serves survivors of sexual violence

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

In a world where silence and shame can perpetuate suffering, a local nonprofit serves as a beacon of hope and support for those impacted by all forms of sexual violence.

For over 40 years, The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center of Collin County has stood as a testament to resilience, compassion and unwavering dedication by advocating, counseling, educating and empowering the women, men and children they serve.

