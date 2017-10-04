Mum project to benefit hurricane relief

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

To help students at Rockport-Fulton High School, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Wylie High School freshman student Lydia Shumard organized Mums for Relief in which a portion of the money spent on homecoming mums in Wylie will go toward hurricane relief in Rockport.

Shumard teamed up with Wylie Flower and Gift Shop in downtown Wylie to design special homecoming mums selling for $40 each, and from which $20 will go to a Rockport Pirates GoFundMe campaign.

The mums are not limited to just WHS students, but also are available to students from Wylie East and surrounding high schools. To keep costs downs and provide money to be donated, the mums are small and medium corsages with shorter ribbons. They can be made in the colors of any high school, in the green and gold for Rockport-Fulton, or in a combination of colors.

