8-run 5th inning helps Wylie to complete sweep of Temple

Throughout their Class 6A Division I area-round playoff series against Temple, the Wylie softball team had a knack of amassing timely hits and stringing together big innings on offense.

One day after scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in an 11-4 win in Game 1, Wylie delivered the knockout blow in the top of the fifth inning in last Thursday’s Game 2.

Plating eight runs, the Pirates pulled away from the Tem-Cats to earn an eventual 12-3 victory and complete the two-game sweep of Temple from Waxahachie High School.

Wylie amassed 25 runs and 25 hits over the course of the two-game series and hit five home runs.

Macey Stephenson hit two round-trippers and drove in two runs.

Kayla Santiago also had a home run. Amira Forbit and Carlee Castaneda each had two hits in Game 2 to pace a 13-hit attack for the Pirates. Ava Cook finished the series 6 for 9 with five RBIs.

Trailing 3-2 after the second inning, Wylie outscored Temple 10-0 for the remainder of the game.

The Pirates went back in front 4-3 after an RBI double by Cook in the fourth inning.

Stephenson ignited an eight-run top of the fifth for Wylie with a solo home run — the first of two home runs in the inning for Stephenson, whose second round-tripper gave the Pirates a commanding 12-3 lead.

Forbit worked around nine Tem-Cat hits while allowing three runs against two strikeouts in seven innings.

Wylie (25-11) will play the Conroe/Klein Oak winner in the regional semifinals next week.

