Voters head to polls Saturday

Wylie voters who missed early voting still have one final opportunity to cast their ballots during the general election on Saturday, May 3.

Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and one is contested. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, is running unopposed. Hamza Fraz and Todd J. Pickens are seeking Place 3.

Council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Wylie voters will also cast a “yes” or “no” vote for each of the 26 Charter Amendments.

For Collin County residents, three seats on the nine-member Collin College Board of Trustees are up for election. Trustees serve six-year terms.

In Place 4, candidates Staci Weaver and Tamara Thomas are vying for the seat previously held by Greg Gomel. Place 5 incumbent Raj Menon is running unopposed, while Place 6 candidate Justin Adcock is also unopposed.

Collin County voting locations include the Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie and the Wylie Community Park Center at 800 Thomas Street.

For information, visit collincountytx.gov/Elections or dallascountyvotes.org.

Stay informed and support local journalism subscribe, to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!