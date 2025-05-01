Subscribe
Vote No RH1

Voters head to polls Saturday

by | May 1, 2025 | Latest, news

Wylie voters who missed early voting still have one final opportunity to cast their ballots during the general election on Saturday, May 3.

Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and one is contested. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, is running unopposed. Hamza Fraz and Todd J. Pickens are seeking Place 3.

Council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Wylie voters will also cast a “yes” or “no” vote for each of the 26 Charter Amendments.

For Collin County residents, three seats on the nine-member Collin College Board of Trustees are up for election. Trustees serve six-year terms.
In Place 4, candidates Staci Weaver and Tamara Thomas are vying for the seat previously held by Greg Gomel. Place 5 incumbent Raj Menon is running unopposed, while Place 6 candidate Justin Adcock is also unopposed.

Collin County voting locations include the Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie and the Wylie Community Park Center at 800 Thomas Street.

For information, visit collincountytx.gov/Elections or dallascountyvotes.org.

Stay informed and support local journalism subscribe, to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Summer Registration

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Collin College candidates file reports

Collin College candidates file reports

Apr 28, 2025 | , ,

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The reports were filed by Place 4...

read more
Measles reported in Collin County

Measles reported in Collin County

Apr 28, 2025 | ,

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month. The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the...

read more
Brown House debuts entertaining exhibits

Brown House debuts entertaining exhibits

Apr 24, 2025 |

In a gallery at the Brown House, one of the latest exhibits, “Our Fascination with Period Dramas,” explores the enduring popularity of historical fiction. The Brown House in downtown Wylie is inviting guests to take a nostalgic look at the past through two new...

read more
Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28. The sales tax exemption begins...

read more
Order photos
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration