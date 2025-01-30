Subscribe
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White

Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on Friday, Jan. 24. 

The fire, which broke out around 5:03 p.m. on Ewing Way, was caused by improperly discarded cigarettes, according to the Wylie Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victims have been identified as David Medlin, 64, and Susan Medlin, 63. Family members confirmed the identities, though the names were not immediately released. Both were the only occupants in the mobile home when the fire began, which originated in a chair and quickly spread to nearby items. Tragically, neither victim was able to escape.

Wylie Fire and Rescue led the response to the scene, with 31 firefighters from assisting agencies, including Murphy and Parker Fire Departments, helping to battle the blaze. The fire was under control by 5:18 p.m. Upon searching the home, responders recovered the victims’ bodies.

The investigation revealed that no working smoke detectors were present in the residence at the time of the fire, a key factor that likely contributed to the tragic outcome.

The Wylie Fire Department is using this incident to remind residents of the critical need for functioning smoke alarms. For assistance with installation or maintenance, contact Wylie Fire Rescue at (972) 442-8110.

