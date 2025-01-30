Fisher IV recommits to Air Force

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) announced on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that he will recommit to Air Force. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV decided Wednesday, Jan. 29 that Air Force is the place where he wants to be to play college football and attend college.

Fisher IV originally committed to The Air Force Academy on Aug. 10, 2024, but he re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 4 after he made the decision to decommit from Air Force. He was offered by Rice on Jan. 8. In total, he fielded seven offers before recommitting to Air Force on Wednesday.

The dual-threat quarterback was a key cog for a Raiders’ offense that averaged 42.25 points per game in 2024.

Fisher IV was named the District 9-6A co-offensive player of the year after he recorded more than 3,000 total yards of offense (2,520 pass, 676 rush) with 28 passing touchdowns against just three interceptions and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Wylie East went 10-2 and won a playoff game for the second consecutive season.