Applicants file for council, college elections 

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway.

As of presstime, Todd J. Pickens has filed for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek reelection.

Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke who was elected to city council in 2019, is also up for this election.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

The upcoming election gives voters the opportunity to choose representatives for both places.

Three candidates have filed for three seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Newcomer Staci L. Weaver filed for Place 4 currently occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel. Place 5 and Place 6 incumbents, Raj Menon and Stacy Anne Arias, have also filed. Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board.

Prospective candidates can file their application for a place on the ballot or submit a declaration of write-in candidacy. The deadline to file is Feb. 14.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3.

Starting Jan. 1, voters can request absentee ballots if needed. Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29.

To qualify as a candidate for council, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment and having resided withing Wylie’s corporate limits for at least 12 months preceding the election.

For more information, call 972-516-6020; or go to, www.wylietexas.gov.

