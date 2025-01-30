Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Applicants file for council, college elections 

by | Jan 30, 2025 | Latest, news

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway.

As of presstime, Todd J. Pickens has filed for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek reelection.

Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke who was elected to city council in 2019, is also up for this election.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

The upcoming election gives voters the opportunity to choose representatives for both places.

Three candidates have filed for three seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Newcomer Staci L. Weaver filed for Place 4 currently occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel. Place 5 and Place 6 incumbents, Raj Menon and Stacy Anne Arias, have also filed. Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board. 

Prospective candidates can file their application for a place on the ballot or submit a declaration of write-in candidacy. The deadline to file is Feb. 14. 

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3. 

Starting Jan. 1, voters can request absentee ballots if needed. Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29. 

To qualify as a candidate for council, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment and having resided withing Wylie’s corporate limits for at least 12 months preceding the election.

For more information,  call 972-516-6020; or go to, www.wylietexas.gov.

To stay informed about your community, subscribe to The Wylie News your local community newspaper.

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Storm spotters trained

Storm spotters trained

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather...

read more
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on...

read more
New elementary, new school boundaries

New elementary, new school boundaries

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

National Merit Commended Scholars from Wylie High and Wylie East were recognized at the Jan. 20 board of trustees meeting. In this photo, 18 Wylie High students earned commendations, and from Wylie East, two students (not pictured) earned commendations. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Jan 23, 2025 |

Wylie author John Hobbs recently released his latest book, “Digging Deep into Scripture.,”  which takes an in-depth look at issues such as true discipleship, the nature of the Bible, the Holy Spirit and much more. John Hobbs, DMin., a retired math teacher and pastor...

read more
Wylie ISD students compete at livestock show

Wylie ISD students compete at livestock show

Jan 23, 2025 | ,

Wylie East student Juliet Salazar focuses on the judges during the Goat show held at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale in McKinney last week. Salazar was named Grand Champion in Senior Goat Showmanship and Reserve Breeding Goat Champion. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe