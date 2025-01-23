Subscribe
Wylie ISD students compete at livestock show

Jan 23, 2025

Wylie East student Juliet Salazar focuses on the judges during the Goat show held at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale in McKinney last week. Salazar was named Grand Champion in Senior Goat Showmanship and Reserve Breeding Goat Champion. Courtesy Wylie ISD

The Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale brought area FFA and 4-H students together to show off their animals and projects. The show began Saturday, Jan. 4, and ended with the county auction Saturday, Jan. 18, in McKinney’s Myers Park after some weather-related delays.

Rabbits, poultry, shop projects, swine, goats, lambs, horticulture and cattle were shown by students. Wylie East and Wylie High showed strong entries throughout the event.

