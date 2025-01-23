Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Wylie author John Hobbs recently released his latest book, “Digging Deep into Scripture.,” which takes an in-depth look at issues such as true discipleship, the nature of the Bible, the Holy Spirit and much more.

John Hobbs, DMin., a retired math teacher and pastor from Wylie, has spent decades studying scripture, biblical languages and theology.

At 74, the Wylie resident has authored 20 religious books and two math books, with 14 of his faith-based works bound and published.

His latest book, “Digging Deep into Scripture,” was released last month and offers a scholarly examination of theological issues, including an in-depth discussion on the gift of the Holy Spirit.

“I would say that number one, I’m more of a teacher than a preacher,” Hobbs said. “When I write a book, I try to explain scripture and what it means.”

