City charter reviewed for potential changes

The Wylie City Council discussed potential changes to the city charter, specifically analyzing propositions, during a work session at the Tuesday, Jan. 14 meeting.

City Secretary Stephanie Storm outlined the propositions and sought feedback from council. If approved by council, the amendments would go before voters in a May election.

Ryan Pittman, legal counsel for the city, attended the session to provide input on the proposals.

