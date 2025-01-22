Ward nominated for McDonald’s All American Game

Wylie East senior Saliz Ward is one of Dallas area girls’ basketball players that have been nominated for consideration into the McDonald’s All American Games in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The nominees for the 2025 McDonald’s All American Games were announced Jan. 15, and Wylie East senior Saliz Ward was one of 21 Dallas area girls’ basketball players that will be considered for the prestigious all-star basketball showcase, set for April 1 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The final rosters will be announced at later date.