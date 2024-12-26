Looking back at 2024: Managing growth, celebrating achievements

Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations, including Best Show, for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Courtesy of Wylie ISD

Wylie Independent School District experienced a year marked by growth, achievements and challenges.

From celebrating student accomplishments to grappling with fiscal constraints and safety concerns, the school board meetings of 2024 provided a snapshot of the district’s evolving priorities.

The district’s first meeting of the year opened with Cox Elementary Principal Krista Wilson announcing plans for a memorial park to honor Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, sisters tragically killed in the Allen mass shooting in 2023.

The park’s design when finished, said Wilson, would feature benches shaped like butterflies, birdhouses, and a free library—symbolic tributes to the sisters’ kindness and love for books.

Additionally, the board received an update on the implementation of the $298 million 2023 Growth Management Bond in January, which includes the construction of new campuses and upgrades to safety, security and transportation infrastructure.

In February, Superintendent David Vinson highlighted concerns regarding the Texas Education Code’s Chapter 37 on student discipline, describing it as overly prescriptive and imbalanced. “We think there should be more balance and less restriction,” Vinson said, emphasizing the need for greater protection for educators. Meanwhile, Wylie ISD students showcased their musical talents at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, marking the fourth year of this extraordinary opportunity for student musicians.

March brought an impressive array of fine arts accomplishments, including plans for Wylie High School Theatre’s upcoming performance at the Fringe Festival in Scotland. The district also reported significant growth in its choir and orchestra programs, with the number of orchestra members surging from 51 to 246 over six years.

On the financial front, Assistant Superintendent Scott Roderick outlined a daunting initial budget deficit of $35.3 million for the 2024-25 school year. After subsequent revisions, the deficit was reduced to $9.2 million, prioritizing essential expenditures while delaying capital projects.

May saw students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School earning accolades in fine arts and academics. The Wylie High School Theatre’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” received 10 nominations at the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, winning Best Orchestra and Best Actor in a Minor Role.

On a busy Memorial Day weekend honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, family, friends, staff and Wylie ISD trustees gathered to honor Wylie East and Wylie High School Class of 2024.

Commencement ceremonies were held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

As the district adopted its budget in June, Roderick emphasized maintaining financial responsibility while addressing growth and safety needs. The $210.2 million budget included a 3% compensation adjustment for staff and funding for key initiatives, despite ongoing challenges with declining property values.

The new school year kicked off in July with a spirited convocation featuring performances by student choirs and the announcement of nearly $15,000 in grants for educators. In August, trustees adopted a property tax rate of $1.2102 per $100 valuation, reflecting adjustments for compressed tax rates and shifting property values. The district also launched its “Senior Class” program, fostering engagement between senior citizens and students.

September saw the board grappling with reports of increased student discipline issues, with 65 employees injured since the start of the school year.

“Our students and staff shouldn’t have to worry about this,” said Chief of Staff Jennifer Branch. The district committed to advocating for legislative changes to improve classroom safety in the upcoming legislative session.

In October, the board approved the purchase of land to enhance traffic flow for new campuses set to open in 2025 and 2026. Construction on Kreymer Elementary is already underway and is scheduled to open in August 2025. The $185.9 million investment in three new campuses will accommodate the district’s rapid growth.

November brought the swearing-in of newly elected and re-elected trustees and a contract extension for Superintendent David Vinson, who will continue to lead the district through 2027.

The year concluded with accolades from the Texas Education Agency, as Wylie ISD earned an “A” rating for financial integrity and accountability. This recognition underscored the district’s commitment to effective management practices, even amid financial and operational challenges.

To stay informed about your community in the new year, support your local community newspaper by subscribing to The Wylie News today!