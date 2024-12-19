Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Wrestlers conquer Raider Invitational

by | Dec 19, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie’s Wyatt Richardson rolls Rockwall-Heath’s Samuel Alvarez onto his back for a pin. Richardson went 3-0 at last Saturday’s Raider Invitational to capture first place at 215 pounds. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie and Wylie East wrestling teams didn’t have to leave the city last Saturday to compete in a tournament.

In fact, the Pirates made the short drive to the Williams Center, on the campus of their rival, Wylie East, for the Raider Invitational.

Last Saturday proved to be successful outing for both teams. The Raiders had three wrestlers in the top four of their respective weight class in their home tournament, while the Pirates had eight grapplers captured top four finishes, including a first-place finish at 215 pounds from Wyatt Richardson.

Richardson was in championship form. He needed less than three minutes to pin each of his first two opponents. He advanced to the first-place match after he pinned Wylie East’s Colin Ferguson just 53 seconds into their semifinals match. Then, in the championship match, Richardson cruised to an 11-1 major decision over McKinney’s Juett King. 

Wylie also got runner-up finishes from Karl Wara at 190 pounds and Muataz Al Khalidi at 165. Wara went 2-1 on the day with a pin over Rockwall-Heath’s Will Ory in the quarterfinals and an 18-4 major decision in the semifinals, but he lost by a 7-1 decision to Prosper Rock Hill’s Arthur Nersesyan in the 190- pound title match. Al Khalidi went 3-1 with pins in each of his first three matches but was pinned by Highland Park’s Bennett Ham in the first-place match at 165.

Sawyer Cameron and Presley Miller finished the tournament on a high note by capturing third place at 157 and 150 pounds, respectively. Cameron rallied with four straight wins on the back side of the bracket after losing to Rockwall-Heath’s Camron Heiney in the quarterfinals, capped by a pin of Wylie East grappler Jacob West in the third-place match. Miller also won his last four matches after losing in the second round of the winner’s bracket, highlighted by an 11-4 decision of Trinity Christian’s Parker Walton in the third-place match at 150 pounds.

Payton Maier, Anthony Powers and Cooper Mitchell also earned a podium finish after wrestling to fourth place at 120, 138 and 144 pounds, respectively.

Noah Jagielski (106), Phillip Skelly (126), Jonathan Ewton (132), Travis King (157), Jayden Martin (165), Kaylan Wara (175) and Kendrick Mensah (285) also wrestled for the Pirates at the Raider Invitational.

As for Wylie East, Daniel Marquez achieved the team’s highest individual finish with a second place showing at 285 pounds.

Marquez pinned Princeton’s Logan McGill in the quarterfinals and advanced to the final after he pulled out a 4-1 decision of Rockwall-Heath’s Zachary Montcalm in the semifinals. In the first-place match, Marquez came close to earning a win but lost in sudden victory to Brett Dopona of The Episcopal School of Dallas. 

Connor Liu went 1-2 on his team’s home mat to earn fourth place at 113. He reached the third-place match after pinning his teammate, Philo Mason in the consolation semifinals, but lost by a 17-1 technical fall to Prosper Rock Hill’s Carson Musquiz in the consolation final.

West also earned a medal after capturing fourth place at 157 pounds. He showed a lot of competitive spirit on the back side of the bracket, winning four matches in a row to reach the consolation final after falling to Highland Park’s Graham Rodgers in his first match of the day, including a pin of Camron Heiney of Rockwall-Heath in the consolation semifinals. However, West lost in the third-place match via pin.

Mason (113), Aidan Dionne (120), Connor Bouasykeo-Souhala (132) Cameron Serna (138), Kaiden Roach (144), Ignacio Ramos (150), Levi Coin (165), Carsen Wilson (175) and Colin Ferguson (215) also wrestled for the Raiders at their home invitational.

Both teams will be back in action this Saturday at the Wylie Invitational.

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo McKinney voters have twice rejected airport expansion plans, but Mayor George Fuller has continued to champion the cause. After nobody...

read more
Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

Wylie East junior Sidney Sanders, pictured in previous action, helped to spark a 15-0 run to begin their Tuesday, Dec. 17 game at Naaman Forest. The Lady Raiders won 51-30. Sanders scored 10 points. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media By David Wolman...

read more
Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

Wylie City Council members are seeking new language to add to an ordinance regarding smoke shops and establishments selling smoke, vape and related products. The issue was discussed during a work session at the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting. Mayor Matthew Porter...

read more
Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Dec 14, 2024 | ,

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn rises in the air for a shot attempt during last Friday's District 9-6A home game against Rowlett. Shurn finished with 23 points in the Pirates' 70-55 win from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media By Art Stricklin...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe