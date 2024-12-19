Habitat for Humanity welcomes new Wylie homeowner

New homeowner Mary Ellis took possession of her “Recycled” Habitat for Humanity home on Cottonbelt Avenue in Wylie earlier this month. Sonia Duggan/C&S Media

Mary Ellis and her adult son, Ashton Ellis, recently saw a long-awaited dream come true as they received the keys to their new home in Wylie.

The special celebration took place Thursday, Dec. 5, when Habitat for Humanity of Collin County handed over the Wylie home, located on Cottonbelt Avenue.

The house is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Recycle House program. Built in 2010, the home was originally owned by a Habitat recipient. When the previous owner moved, Habitat for Humanity exercised its First Right of Refusal, purchased the house back, and prepared it for another family.

“Recycle is really exciting because one of our secondary goals is to make sure we keep low-cost housing available for families,” Habitat for Humanity Collin County CEO Shonda Shaefer said. “If one becomes available, we want to keep it to offer to other owners that qualify.”

Mary, a single mother of two whose daughter and grandchildren live nearby in Garland, said the opportunity brought her peace of mind.

“My dream was always to get a home so that if anything should happen to me, my son Ashton would still have a place to go,” Mary said.

To qualify for homeownership, Habitat participants contribute what is known as “sweat equity” by working on homes under construction, including their own when possible. In Mary’s case, many of her hours took place at the Cotton Grove community in McKinney.

“A lot of sweat and tears and hard work,” she said, reflecting on the effort required to earn the opportunity.

Mary first qualified for a home in 2021 and was No. 7 on the waiting list for the Cotton Grove container home development. When the project paused at six homes, Habitat offered her the recycled home in Wylie.

“When I chose this house, I knew I was going to be giving up one or two things because a new build is a new build,” Mary said. “But once I looked at everything and saw that it was well kept up, in a quiet neighborhood, with nice amenities including a new fence, I decided it was the home for me.”

Now, with keys in hand Mary looks forward to the next chapter.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to move in and start decorating,” she said.

