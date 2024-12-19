Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

Wylie City Council members are seeking new language to add to an ordinance regarding smoke shops and establishments selling smoke, vape and related products.

The issue was discussed during a work session at the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting. Mayor Matthew Porter said he believes these businesses should have special use permits (SUPs) to sell such products, adding that existing businesses could be grandfathered in under the proposed changes. Porter emphasized that no current businesses would be forced to close.

In June 2023, the council approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance to define smoke shops and add provisions aimed at protecting the health, safety and welfare of Wylie’s residents. With the amendment in effect for 18 months, staff was tasked with reviewing it with council.

According to a city memo, a smoke shop is defined as a retail establishment selling smoking and vaping products or paraphernalia for the consumption of related products. These include, but are not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipes, hookahs, bongs, tobacco, vape cartridges and chewing tobacco. A business is classified under this definition if more than 25% of its floor space—including displays and aisles—is dedicated to the retail sale of these products.

