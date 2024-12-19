Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

by | Dec 19, 2024 | Latest, news

Wylie City Council members are seeking new language to add to an ordinance regarding smoke shops and establishments selling smoke, vape and related products.

The issue was discussed during a work session at the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting. Mayor Matthew Porter said he believes these businesses should have special use permits (SUPs) to sell such products, adding that existing businesses could be grandfathered in under the proposed changes. Porter emphasized that no current businesses would be forced to close.

In June 2023, the council approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance to define smoke shops and add provisions aimed at protecting the health, safety and welfare of Wylie’s residents. With the amendment in effect for 18 months, staff was tasked with reviewing it with council.

According to a city memo, a smoke shop is defined as a retail establishment selling smoking and vaping products or paraphernalia for the consumption of related products. These include, but are not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipes, hookahs, bongs, tobacco, vape cartridges and chewing tobacco. A business is classified under this definition if more than 25% of its floor space—including displays and aisles—is dedicated to the retail sale of these products.

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Dec 14, 2024 | ,

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn rises in the air for a shot attempt during last Friday's District 9-6A home game against Rowlett. Shurn finished with 23 points in the Pirates' 70-55 win from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media By Art Stricklin...

read more
Wylie Flower Shop plans for next chapter

Wylie Flower Shop plans for next chapter

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

Longtime owner of The Wylie Flower Shop, Pam Wells, left, will hand over the reins of the business to new owner Destinie Lacy in the new year.  Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The Wylie Flower Shop has long been a source of memories for the Wylie community, but for Pam...

read more
Local lawmakers file bills

Local lawmakers file bills

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

State Senate and House members preparing for the 89th Texas Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, have filed hundreds of bills to be considered during the 140-day regular session. As of Friday, Dec. 6, Sen. Angela Paxton of District 8 had filed nine bills, 89th...

read more
Operation Blue Santa needs donations

Operation Blue Santa needs donations

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

The city of Wylie, in partnership with its police and fire departments, is gearing up for its annual Operation Blue Santa initiative. This holiday program aims to bring cheer and support to individuals and families in need, particularly those impacted by crisis. To...

read more
CPKC Holiday Express coming to town Dec. 9

CPKC Holiday Express coming to town Dec. 9

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

The CPKC Holiday Express will chug into town Monday, Dec. 9. It will be open for visit from 4-8 p.m. between W. Oak Street and West Marble Street. File art Rudy, the smiling CPKC Holiday Express, will pull its six cars of Christmas cheer into Historic Downtown Wylie...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe