Wylie dog agility trainer honored by USDAA

Patty Drom, shown with dog Piper, her current competition dog, was recently inducted into the United States Dog Agility Association (USDAA) Hall of Fame. Drom, of Wylie, was named a “Pioneer of Dog Agility” for her significant and lasting contributions to the sport. Courtesy photo

After nearly four decades of dedication to dog agility, Patty Drom has been named a “Pioneer of Dog Agility” and inducted into the U.S. Dog Agility Association (USDAA) Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes Drom’s lasting contributions to the sport, solidifying her legacy as a leader and innovator in the field.

Drom recently retired after 29 years of running her Wylie-based business, Dallas Dog Sports, a dog agility training facility she founded in 1995.

According to the USDAA, Drom was instrumental in the growth of dog agility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through her teaching, judging, and show hosting.

“The trials hosted at her facility provided an opportunity for the sport to grow in the area,” the USDAA said.

