Work begins on new H-E-B grocery

A groundbreaking was held for the long-awaited and much-anticipated H-E-B grocery Tuesday Nov. 19. The McCreary Marketplace store will be located at East FM 544 and McCreary Road.

Murphy City Council members have shoveled the start of a long-awaited H-E-B grocery on 19 acres at the southwest corner of East FM 544 and McCreary Road.

When completed in 2026, the McCreary Marketplace store is expected to employ 600 partners.

Comprising about 122,000 square feet, the H-E-B will include a barbecue restaurant with a

drive-thru window, deli, bakery, pharmacy and sushi bar.

There will be curbside pickup and home delivery, said Mike Jarzombek, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“I’ll be here for the brisket,” said Mayor Scott Bradley, who added the store had been planned for about a decade.

During the Tuesday Nov. 19 ceremony, H-E-B presented $10,000 donations to the Friends of the Smith Public Library, Wylie ISD Education Foundation, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, The Coventry Reserve and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been asked to install a traffic light at the entrance to the complex about 750 feet west of McCreary.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 165,000 partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers from more than 470 stores. It has been in business for 119 years and has annual sales of more than $43 billion.

