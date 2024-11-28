Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Work begins on new H-E-B grocery

by | Nov 28, 2024 | Area News, Latest

A groundbreaking was held for the long-awaited and much-anticipated H-E-B grocery Tuesday Nov. 19. The McCreary Marketplace store will be located at East FM 544 and McCreary Road.

Murphy City Council members have shoveled the start of a long-awaited H-E-B grocery on 19 acres at the southwest corner of East FM 544 and McCreary Road.

When completed in 2026, the McCreary Marketplace store is expected to employ 600 partners.

Comprising about 122,000 square feet, the H-E-B will include a barbecue restaurant with a

drive-thru window, deli, bakery, pharmacy and sushi bar.

There will be curbside pickup and home delivery, said Mike Jarzombek, senior vice president of sales and marketing. 

“I’ll be here for the brisket,” said Mayor Scott Bradley, who added the store had been planned for about a decade.

During the Tuesday Nov. 19 ceremony, H-E-B presented $10,000 donations to the Friends of the Smith Public Library, Wylie ISD Education Foundation, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, The Coventry Reserve and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been asked to install a traffic light at the entrance to the complex about 750 feet west of McCreary.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 165,000 partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers from more than 470 stores. It has been in business for 119 years and has annual sales of more than $43 billion.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Event honors veterans at Wylie Cemetery

Event honors veterans at Wylie Cemetery

Nov 28, 2024 |

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S., and now in Wylie, will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 14 as part of National Wreaths across America Day. Wylie Cemetery will once again participate in Wreaths Across America next month, joining more than...

read more
Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around...

read more
Wylie dog agility trainer honored by USDAA

Wylie dog agility trainer honored by USDAA

Nov 28, 2024 |

Patty Drom, shown with dog Piper, her current competition dog, was recently inducted into the United States Dog Agility Association (USDAA) Hall of Fame. Drom, of Wylie, was named a “Pioneer of Dog Agility” for her significant and lasting contributions to the sport....

read more
Newly elected trustees take oaths

Newly elected trustees take oaths

Nov 21, 2024 | , ,

Ray Jackson, center, wearing medal was celebrated as a Wylie Way award winner at the Monday, Nov. 18, board of trustees meeting. Courtesy Wylie ISD During the regular Board of Trustees meeting held on Nov. 18, 2024, the Wylie Independent School District (WISD)...

read more
Zoning change denied for townhome project

Zoning change denied for townhome project

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

Representatives from area food banks and homeless support services turned out in force to receive a Hunger and Homless proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter. Craig Kelly/City of Wylie At last week’s Wylie City Council meeting, members of the community gathered to...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe