Council hears parks and recreation priorities

The Wylie City Council certified the results of the city’s May 3 municipal election, approved consent items and regular agenda items, before turning its attention to several presentations Tuesday, May 13.

As part of the election canvass, Todd Pickens and David R. Duke were officially sworn into office, additionally Councilmember Gino Mulliqi was selected by his peers to serve as mayor pro tem.

Council considered a five-year strategic plan for Parks and Recreation and a proposed stormwater utility fee aimed at addressing aging infrastructure and future growth.

