Celebrate the season with events old, new 

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause were driven by the Wylie Fire Deparment during the annual parade. File photo

Christmas is around the corner, and there is an abundance of local events to help residents get in the spirit of the season.

A chance to win one of four $500 gift cards to downtown Wylie businesses begins Wednesday, Nov. 20 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 11. Individuals can fill out free Shopping Spree entry forms located at participating businesses. The Shopping Spree is put together by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, and more information can be found on discoverwylie.com.

The Coventry Reserve will host its annual Christmas Open House and Pottery sale from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Coventry Reserve, located at 2004 Parker Road in St. Paul offers life-enriching programs to adults with disabilities, and the pottery-making portion gives participants a creative outlet. Each piece for sale is crafted by a member of the Coventry Reserve community. Items include vases, ornaments, jewelry, Christmas cards and much more.

An evening of traditional Christmas music and meaningful storytelling awaits those who attend the show “Believe!” presented by the Wylie Acting Group. Performances will take place Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15. Visit wylieactinggroup.org for ticket information.

The Cross Church Event Center at 112 South Ballard Avenue will be decked with assorted crafts, art and gifts from more than 225 vendors. The Wylie Arts Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission, parking and activities for children will be free. Booths will be set up indoors and outdoors. In addition to holiday shopping, guests can enjoy fair food and visit the restaurants located in downtown Wylie. More information about the event can be found at wylietexas.gov or by calling 972-516-6023.

Held in conjunction with the Wylie Arts Festival, the Victorian Christmas Market at Brown House will offer a festive trip to the past. Visitors can view historical demonstrations and explore the decorated home and its exhibits while live music plays from the porch. Exhibits will include a “Victorian Parlor at Christmastime,” Santa’s Workshop and more. Free hot cocoa will be provided for the first 500 participants to sip while browsing through the vendors on the lawn. A tin ornament craft, lawn games and opportunities to try old-fashioned handicrafts will also be available for children.

Downtown Wylie will also be the setting for the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade and tree lighting hosted by The Cross Church and the city of Wylie Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The evening’s other activities will include a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Mayor Porter and a performance by Wylie High School’s Tempo choir. Float registration can be completed at wylietexas.gov.

The CPKC Holiday Express train will make a stop on Oak Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. The public is invited to tour the themed cars for free. Santa will be present, along with his elves and reindeer, and Rudy the tank car will greet guests with a smile.

