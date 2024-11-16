Subscribe
Wylie East wins thriller over Forney

by | Nov 16, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior defensive lineman Daniel Marquez lifts the ball in the air after the Raiders’ defense makes a play. The Raiders outlasted Forney 35-28 in a Class 6A, Division II bi-district playoff game against Forney on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

Michael Henderson III ran for 157 yards and a crucial touchdown in Wylie East’s 35-28 win over Forney on Friday night in a Class 6A-Division II bi-district playoff game from Wylie ISD Stadium. It’s the second consecutive season that the Raiders have won a first-round playoff game.

With the game tied at 28 late in the fourth quarter, Henderson III evaded several Forney defenders en route to the end zone for a 74-yard score, giving the Raiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Forney made a valiant effort at tying the game up but came two yards short. The Raiders made a defiant goal-line stand with less than a minute remaining to seal the deal.

Wylie East got out to a quick 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Forney knotted the game right back up in the second, putting both teams even at the half.

A touchdown on a strip-sack fumble recovery gave Wylie East the 21-14 advantage in the third quarter before Forney scored two quick touchdowns early in the fourth to take the lead.

Wylie East then tied it back up before Henderson III’s infamous run sent Wylie East onto the area round.

The Raiders will play DeSoto in a rematch of last season’s area round contest. DeSoto beat Wylie East 42-20 last year.

