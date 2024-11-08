Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Melonie Ballenger found safe

by | Nov 8, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Ballenger, Melonie

Melonie Ballenger, who was reported missing on Nov. 4, has been located safe, Wylie police confirmed Friday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., a Wylie resident found Ballenger near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail. She was described as severely dehydrated but otherwise in good health. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery, and Ballenger was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We are relieved to report that Melonie has been found and is now safe. We appreciate the community’s support and the tireless efforts of law enforcement and volunteers who worked around the clock to locate her,” said Sgt. Donald English with the Wylie Police Department.

Ballenger is currently being reunited with her family. Authorities have requested that the public respect the family’s privacy during this emotional time.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remains ongoing. Police have not yet released further details regarding the events leading up to her being found.

Sgt English stated that authorities will continue to look into all aspects of the case as part of the ongoing investigation.

To support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Events planned to support local nonprofit

Events planned to support local nonprofit

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce is hosting an opportunity to support a worthy cause and connect with the community. The annual Christian Care Breakfast, set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Cross Church Commons, located at 240 E Marble...

read more
Veterans know freedom is never free

Veterans know freedom is never free

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in...

read more
CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe