Melonie Ballenger found safe

Melonie Ballenger, who was reported missing on Nov. 4, has been located safe, Wylie police confirmed Friday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., a Wylie resident found Ballenger near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail. She was described as severely dehydrated but otherwise in good health. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery, and Ballenger was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We are relieved to report that Melonie has been found and is now safe. We appreciate the community’s support and the tireless efforts of law enforcement and volunteers who worked around the clock to locate her,” said Sgt. Donald English with the Wylie Police Department.

Ballenger is currently being reunited with her family. Authorities have requested that the public respect the family’s privacy during this emotional time.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remains ongoing. Police have not yet released further details regarding the events leading up to her being found.

Sgt English stated that authorities will continue to look into all aspects of the case as part of the ongoing investigation.

