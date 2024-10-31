City celebrates Pirate Cove 2.0

It was all hands on deck as the community turned out for a fun-filled sail-a-bration of the new Pirate Cove playground Friday, Oct. 25.

Families set sail for Founders Park Friday, Oct. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of the new Pirate Cove playground. Nearly 100 guests attended to receive pirate-themed items, including inflatable swords, watch the ribbon-cutting and enjoy the new, accessible equipment.

“Wylie is such a great community and being able to build community no matter what differences we may have is something that’s important to all of us,” said Mayor Matthew Porter, sporting a pirate hat.

Pirate Cove is the city’s first “fully-inclusive and accessible” playground. Some of its features include a merry-go-round that sits even with the ground for easy entry and a roller slide that gives children a sensory play experience. The design received an all-inclusive certification through an accessibility consulting firm, according to the Wylie Parks and Recreation website.

Anne Hiney and Judy Williams, coordinators of the original Pirate Cove’s construction, were also present at the grand opening. Hiney thanked the community and city staff for their contributions to the building and upkeep of the first structures over the past two decades.

The first project began in the early 2000s with the ideas of local students. Hundreds of volunteers of all ages built the playground in less than a week in 2005.

“[The playground] has been well-loved, well-used. It was time to replace it,” Hiney said. She added that “safety reasons” warranted the building of the new playground.

The city council approved the replacement playground in December 2023, and work began just north of the original site earlier this year. The new equipment became ready for use in September while final adjustments were made ahead of the grand opening.

