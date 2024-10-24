Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

‘Ride Awake Wylie’ partners with Uber and zTrip

by | Oct 24, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

The city of Wylie has unveiled a new rideshare initiative, Ride Awake Wylie, designed to provide convenient and affordable transportation for all residents, in partnership with TRIPPP Consulting, Uber, and zTrip, a service specializing in riders with disabilities.

For eligible trips within the program, riders pay only the first $4. The city of Wylie will subsidize up to an additional $10, meaning riders are responsible for any charges beyond the $14 total (combining the $4 fare with the $10 city subsidy). 

The rideshare program, through a collaboration with Uber, is open to anyone, said Craig Kelly, public information officer for the city of Wylie.

Participants can access the program through Uber’s app on iOS or Android devices. For residents without the app, it can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, and assistance is available through Uber’s support line at 1-833-USE-UBER (1-833-873-8237). Riders can also download ten Uber rideshare vouchers, which can be used for trips 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the voucher system does not support pre-scheduled rides.

For individuals needing wheelchair-accessible vehicles, the program offers paratransit services through zTrip. Riders requiring this service can call 972-987-0745 to schedule a vehicle.

To encourage use of the new service, the city is offering free rides to anyone within the service area to the popular “Boo on Ballard” event through Ride Awake Wylie, making it easier to avoid parking hassles and get directly to the event. 

According to the city, to utilize, type in “Boo on Ballard” to request a ride via the Uber app Thursday, Oct. 24. For special events such as Boo on Ballard and the Wylie Arts Festival, the trip is free. 

“This program has a lot of flexibility since we can use it for special events or other activities to assist our citizens,” Kelly said.

Visit wylietexas.gov/rideshare for more information.

Stay informed about your local community, support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Brown House is back with fall exhibits 

Brown House is back with fall exhibits 

Oct 17, 2024 | , ,

The Brown House Welcome Center now has “Mourning and Funeral Customs of the Victorian Era,” on display. Highlighted are mourning wear and traditions surrounding death during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The Brown House Visitor...

read more
City council reviews charter, approves projects

City council reviews charter, approves projects

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

The Wylie City Council recently began reviewing the city’s charter for potential revisions that could later be approved by voters. The discussion took place during the council’s meeting last week. During a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 8, City Manager Brent Parker...

read more
In-person early voting kicks off next week

In-person early voting kicks off next week

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

Collin County registered voters have until Friday, Oct. 25, to request a mail-in ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election ballot that includes candidates for federal, state and local offices. According to Collin County Elections, there were 717,135 voters...

read more
John Wayne: Movie star superhero

John Wayne: Movie star superhero

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

Columnist John Moore believes that you haven’t been immortalized properly until you’ve been painted on black velvet. Like this John Wayne rendering that’s available on eBay from Lindy1017.You’d think that John Wayne said the word ‘pilgrim’ a lot. He did. But only in...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe