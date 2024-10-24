‘Ride Awake Wylie’ partners with Uber and zTrip

The city of Wylie has unveiled a new rideshare initiative, Ride Awake Wylie, designed to provide convenient and affordable transportation for all residents, in partnership with TRIPPP Consulting, Uber, and zTrip, a service specializing in riders with disabilities.

For eligible trips within the program, riders pay only the first $4. The city of Wylie will subsidize up to an additional $10, meaning riders are responsible for any charges beyond the $14 total (combining the $4 fare with the $10 city subsidy).

The rideshare program, through a collaboration with Uber, is open to anyone, said Craig Kelly, public information officer for the city of Wylie.

Participants can access the program through Uber’s app on iOS or Android devices. For residents without the app, it can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, and assistance is available through Uber’s support line at 1-833-USE-UBER (1-833-873-8237). Riders can also download ten Uber rideshare vouchers, which can be used for trips 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the voucher system does not support pre-scheduled rides.

For individuals needing wheelchair-accessible vehicles, the program offers paratransit services through zTrip. Riders requiring this service can call 972-987-0745 to schedule a vehicle.

To encourage use of the new service, the city is offering free rides to anyone within the service area to the popular “Boo on Ballard” event through Ride Awake Wylie, making it easier to avoid parking hassles and get directly to the event.

According to the city, to utilize, type in “Boo on Ballard” to request a ride via the Uber app Thursday, Oct. 24. For special events such as Boo on Ballard and the Wylie Arts Festival, the trip is free.

“This program has a lot of flexibility since we can use it for special events or other activities to assist our citizens,” Kelly said.

Visit wylietexas.gov/rideshare for more information.

