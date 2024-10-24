In-Sync Exotics to host fall festival

Anakin and his friends will be enjoying pumpkins at In-Sync’s annual Pumpkin Toss and Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 2. Dave Smith/In-Sync Exotics

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center is gearing up for its annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Toss set to take place November 2.

The family-friendly event, aimed at supporting the care of the nonprofit’s rescued exotic animals, offers a day of autumn fun, big cat entertainment and community activities.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and all proceeds will go directly toward the care of the over 70 rescued exotic animals at In-Sync Exotics, located at 3430 Skyview Dr., Wylie.

One of the festival’s most anticipated highlights is the Pumpkin Toss, which begins at 2 p.m. Guests will have the rare opportunity to witness the sanctuary’s majestic big cats receive pumpkins as part of their enrichment. Attendees can expect to see lions, tigers and other exotic felines pouncing, playing and devouring these seasonal treats, showcasing their impressive strength and agility.

The festival promises activities for all ages, including a wide variety of local vendors offering handmade goods, crafts and other unique finds. There will also be a raffle with exciting prizes, along with an online auction running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both offer attendees the chance to support In-Sync Exotics while taking home one-of-a-kind items.

Families can keep their little ones entertained with face painting, games and a bounce house. Casual fare such as hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and soda will be available, ensuring that visitors stay fueled throughout the day of festivities.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $12 for children aged 4-12, and $12 for seniors. The gates will remain open until 4 p.m., with plenty of time for attendees to explore the sanctuary and participate in all the activities.

“Events such as the Pumpkin Toss and Fall Fest are not only fun for the entire family, but funds raised provide a much-needed source of revenue for caring for the animals we rescue,” said In-Sync staff.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit insyncexotics.org.

