Domestic Violence Awareness highlighted at event

by | Oct 3, 2024 | Latest, news

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, several nonprofit organizations are coming together to host an event aimed at raising awareness and providing education on intimate partner violence.

The event, titled “Breaking Cycles,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Chase Oaks Church, Plano Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wylie Police Department’s Victim Services is collaborating with Hope’s Door New Beginnings, W.I.N.N.E.R.S. (Women in Need Nurturing Edification Revitalizing Souls), SC Counseling Center, Chase Oaks Church, Collin County Crime Victim Council, The Agape Group, and Heart 2 Heart Ministry to bring awareness, support and celebrate the resilience of domestic violence survivors.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a hygiene product—such as body wash, soap, shampoo, or deodorant—as their cost of admission. The collected items will be donated to Hope’s Door and W.I.N.N.E.R.S. to support survivors.

Key learning objectives for the event include examining societal views on domestic violence victims, addressing bias and misconceptions and exploring best practices for assisting victims.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome and trigger warning delivered by Kisha Voss, Wylie Police Department crime victim advocate. This will be followed by Monica Mott’s survivor story, Unseen Cry.

At 10:30 a.m., Megan Valdez from Hope’s Door will facilitate an interactive experience called In Her Shoes, which gives participants a glimpse into the complex realities faced by domestic violence survivors.

During lunch, attendees will engage in an interactive group discussion led by Tonja Alexander from W.I.N.N.E.R.S.

Following lunch, Tina Washington, a survivor, will present a musical performance, and a panel discussion with experts will take place. The panel will include Shanaci Cook, Licensed Professional Counselor; Megan Valdez, domestic violence program director; Cliff Webster, batterer intervention instructor; Lisa Middleton, survivor group facilitator (RESTORED); and survivors Angela Bourgeois and Joyce Varughese.

The event will conclude with a call to action by Darsell Johnson from LifePath Mental Health Services, followed by resource acknowledgments from Voss.

By fostering open dialogue and providing practical tools for advocacy, the Breaking Cycles event aims to inspire community action and support survivors on their healing journey.

“There will be therapists, advocates, courageous survivors, and domestic violence shelter representatives at the event to share information and resources for those who may be in compromising situations,” Voss said.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn three continuing education credits for participating. For more information on how to get involved or attend the event, visit hdnbc.org or winnerswm.com.

