Wylie East student arrested for making school threat

A 16-year-old Wylie East High School student was arrested on Sept. 12 after making threats to shoot up the school. Wylie Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Whataburger, located at 350 S. State Hwy 78, around 10:44 p.m.

This call was the second report received about the young male.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the student had been suspended earlier that day and had threatened violence at the school. Witnesses, all of whom attended the same school, reported fearing for their safety.

The juvenile was initially taken into custody for making a terroristic threat, causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Later, detectives upgraded the charge to “Threaten to Use Firearm at School.”

The student’s name has not been released due to his minor status.

Sgt. Donald English asks parents and students to take all threats seriously.

“We will not tolerate our campuses being threatened,” added English. “We will continue to work with our Wylie ISD partners to investigate all threats and perceived threats.”

Support local journalism in your community. Subscribe to The Wylie News today.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]