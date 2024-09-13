Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023

Wylie East student arrested for making school threat

Sep 13, 2024

A 16-year-old Wylie East High School student was arrested on Sept. 12 after making threats to shoot up the school. Wylie Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Whataburger, located at 350 S. State Hwy 78, around 10:44 p.m.

This call was the second report received about the young male. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that the student had been suspended earlier that day and had threatened violence at the school. Witnesses, all of whom attended the same school, reported fearing for their safety.

The juvenile was initially taken into custody for making a terroristic threat, causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Later, detectives upgraded the charge to “Threaten to Use Firearm at School.”

The student’s name has not been released due to his minor status.

Sgt. Donald English asks parents and students to take all threats seriously. 

“We will not tolerate our campuses being threatened,” added English. “We will continue to work with our Wylie ISD partners to investigate all threats and perceived threats.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Sep 12, 2024

There’s bad news and good news about housing affordability in Collin County. According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, “the state’s population, particularly in the major metropolitan areas, is growing at a quicker pace than housing is being built.” U.S. Census...

We've moved our pub day!

We’ve moved our pub day!

Sep 12, 2024

The Wylie News has been commited to covering your community since 1948! Subscribers: If you are wondering why your copy of The Wylie News wasn’t delivered yesterday, on Wednesday Sept. 11, it’s because we’ve changed the publication day to Thursday. The change will...

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Sep 12, 2024

It’s been a year since the Wylie City Council accepted a bid from McMahon Contracting to straighten out the McMillen Drive S-curve from McCreary Road to Country Club Road. Work on the $19 million project began last November but was halted for several reasons after...

Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Sep 7, 2024

Wylie senior running back Joshua Ausborne runs for yardage against Flower Mound from Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6. Photo by Oladipo Awowale. FLOWER MOUND - One week after posting 42 points in a season-opening loss, including 35 in the second half, Wylie...

