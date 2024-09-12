Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

There’s bad news and good news about housing affordability in Collin County. According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, “the state’s population, particularly in the major metropolitan areas, is growing at a quicker pace than housing is being built.”

U.S. Census Bureau figures show that housing demand in Collin County, led by huge population percentage increases in cities like Celina and Princeton, remains strong.

In a report released Aug. 27, Hegar blamed surging home prices and interest rates for a slump in housing affordability between 2021 and 2023.

