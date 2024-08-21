Subscribe
Collin College Fall

Modern townhomes built for sustainability

by | Aug 21, 2024 | Latest, news

The Apollo, a development being built by Netze Homes in Wylie, will feature 39 townhomes constructed with recycled steel. The new “pocket community” is located at 300 Sanden Boulevard facing Brown Street. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News

In a groundbreaking shift in residential construction, a new housing development in Wylie is turning heads — and keeping the peace. By utilizing steel instead of traditional wood framing, and drills in place of hammers, this innovative project promises not only enhanced durability and sustainability but also a quieter, more serene neighborhood during the building phase.

Construction is underway for a townhome development from Netze Homes, a Lewisville-based company with a goal to reduce the construction industry’s 39% carbon emissions, which they say is a major contributor to the environmental crisis. 

The Apollo at 300 Sanden Boulevard in Wylie is touted as a place “where affordability meets quality living and community spirit.”

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Rodeo action returns next month

Rodeo action returns next month

Aug 21, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return on Sept. 6 – 7. Tickets for the rodeo, a rain-or-shine event, are available for purchase at the gate on the night of the event, or online in advance at WylieRodeo.com. File Art The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return...

read more
Proposed tax rate approved by city council

Proposed tax rate approved by city council

Aug 21, 2024 | ,

As part of the annual budget process, Wylie City Council approved a proposed tax rate of $0.534301 per $100 of valuation for the 2024-25 (FY25) budget Tuesday, Aug. 13.  This rate, according to city documents, is $0.004581 less than the current rate and the...

read more
Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Aug 14, 2024 | , ,

Howard, Reising file for re-election The filing period for the Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie ISD’s Board of Trustees is nearing its Aug. 19 deadline. The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in...

read more
Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Ferah Smokehouse and Cantina, the latest culinary destination in Wylie, opened its doors in July, offering a distinctive blend of barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. Located at 950 S. Westgate Way, the restaurant is the newest addition to the Ferah Hospitality Group,...

read more
County finalizes proposed operating budget

County finalizes proposed operating budget

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget. While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June,...

read more
City population estimate up 2%

City population estimate up 2%

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

The council estimates Wylie’s population at 62,171, in 2024. Collin County continues to lead population growth in the 16 counties around Dallas and Fort Worth, with 53,658 new residents from January of 2023 to January of this year, according to estimates by the North...

read more
— Paris Olympics 2024—

— Paris Olympics 2024—

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Weightlifter redeems herself with inspiring performance. Delacruz earns 5th place in women’s powerlifting. The 2024 Paris Olympics was one of redemption for Wylie native and Team USA powerlifter Jourdan Delacruz. The 26-year-old outperformed a field of strong...

read more
Tax holiday for school supplies

Tax holiday for school supplies

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Only certain items up to $100 are covered As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. The annual state sales tax holiday is Friday, Saturday and...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe