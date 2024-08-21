Modern townhomes built for sustainability

The Apollo, a development being built by Netze Homes in Wylie, will feature 39 townhomes constructed with recycled steel. The new “pocket community” is located at 300 Sanden Boulevard facing Brown Street. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News

In a groundbreaking shift in residential construction, a new housing development in Wylie is turning heads — and keeping the peace. By utilizing steel instead of traditional wood framing, and drills in place of hammers, this innovative project promises not only enhanced durability and sustainability but also a quieter, more serene neighborhood during the building phase.

Construction is underway for a townhome development from Netze Homes, a Lewisville-based company with a goal to reduce the construction industry’s 39% carbon emissions, which they say is a major contributor to the environmental crisis.

The Apollo at 300 Sanden Boulevard in Wylie is touted as a place “where affordability meets quality living and community spirit.”

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!