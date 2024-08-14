Subscribe
Collin College Fall

County finalizes proposed operating budget

by | Aug 14, 2024

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget.

While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June, July and August.

It’s during that time the county’s commissioners court agendas include different aspects that are related to building a fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) budget.

Collin County’s budget, which is comprised of several funds and countless variables, is expected to be adopted on Aug. 19, 2024 after the required public hearings.

The proposed FY25 budget for all funds, excluding bond funds, has been set at $531.7 million. This total encompasses various categories, including $348.2 million for Operating Funds, which consist of the General, Road & Bridge, and Permanent Improvement Funds; $100.8 million for Debt Service Funds; and $82.7 million for other funds, such as Healthcare, Insurance, and the Collin County Toll Road Authority.

