City population estimate up 2%

Collin County continues to lead population growth in the 16 counties around Dallas and Fort Worth, with 53,658 new residents from January of 2023 to January of this year, according to estimates by the North Texas Council of Governments.

Since 2020, the NCTCOG region has grown by 650,000 new residents and the region grew by 2% last year, adding about 200,000 residents and nearing a total of 8.5 million at the start of 2024.

According to population estimates approved by the NCTCOG Executive Board in June, the Jan. 1 population of the region was 8,481,512.

Collin County grew by 4.6%, outpaced only Rockwall County’s 5.2% and Ellis County’s 4.7%, but both with far fewer people.

Dallas, with 30,201 new residents, added more population than any other city, followed by Fort Worth with just under 27,000. Celina (10,826), Frisco (6,696), and Princeton (6,374) rounded out the top five growth cities, the NCTCOG said.

The council estimated Wylie’s population on Jan. 1, 2024, had increased by 2% over the previous year, gaining 1,248 residents for a total of 62,171.

Sachse’s population estimate on Jan. 1, 2024, was 30,483, up 4% with 1,169 new residents.

The council estimated Murphy’s population on Jan. 1, 2024, had decreased by 0.1% over the previous year, losing 11 residents for a total of 21,193.

