Budget for FY25 nearing completion

Wylie Police were honored with a trophy declaring them as this year’s winner of the annual blood drive competition at last week’s city council meeting. The PD beat the fire department by one vote. The drives were held Saturday, 29 and Wednesday, July 3. Courtesy Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

Representatives from East Fork Masonic Lodge No. 650 presented a trophy in recognition of their most recent blood drive during the Tuesday, July 23, city council meeting. The drive was a competition between Wyle Fire and Rescue and the Wylie Police Department.

This year’s competition between the two departments was cited as one of the closest, with the police department edging out the fire department by just one vote.

The lodge reported the blood drive on June 29 collected 51 units, potentially saving 153 lives. Another drive held at City Hall on Wednesday resulted in 18 units collected, with the potential to save 54 lives. Over the course of the 2023 and 2024 Masonic year, East Fork Lodge has been responsible for collecting a total of 121 units of blood. Since 2017, the lodge has gathered 948 units, translating to the potential to save 2,844 lives.

The Wylie City Council has approved revised water and sewer rates for the upcoming years as part of its ongoing efforts to address increasing costs and infrastructure needs.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!