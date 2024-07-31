Subscribe
Budget for FY25 nearing completion

by | Jul 31, 2024

Wylie Police were honored with a trophy declaring them as this year’s winner of  the annual blood drive competition at last week’s city council meeting. The PD beat the fire department by one vote.  The drives were held Saturday, 29 and Wednesday, July 3. Courtesy Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

Representatives from East Fork Masonic Lodge No. 650 presented a trophy in recognition of their most recent blood drive during the Tuesday, July 23, city council meeting. The drive was a competition between Wyle Fire and Rescue and the Wylie Police Department.

This year’s competition between the two departments was cited as one of the closest, with the police department edging out the fire department by just one vote.

The lodge reported the blood drive on June 29 collected 51 units, potentially saving 153 lives. Another drive held at City Hall on Wednesday resulted in 18 units collected, with the potential to save 54 lives. Over the course of the 2023 and 2024 Masonic year, East Fork Lodge has been responsible for collecting a total of 121 units of blood. Since 2017, the lodge has gathered 948 units, translating to the potential to save 2,844 lives.

The Wylie City Council has approved revised water and sewer rates for the upcoming years as part of its ongoing efforts to address increasing costs and infrastructure needs. 

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Weightlifter sees second Olympics as a gift

Jul 31, 2024 | ,

Jourdan Delacruz is competing in the weightlifting competition at the Paris Olympics 2024. This is the second trip to the Olympics for the former Wylie resident. Courtesy Team USA  When Jourdan Delacruz moved from Wylie to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training...

Leadership Wylie class XXI registration now open

Jul 24, 2024 | ,

Leadership Wylie has officially opened registration for its highly anticipated Class XXI program. Interested participants have until July 31 to submit their applications for this comprehensive leadership training initiative. The Leadership Wylie program is designed to...

From business park to parking lot

Jul 24, 2024 | ,

An aerial view looking north from Hwy 78 shows Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad’s new automotive terminal. The 30-acre lot, located east of Spring Creek Parkway, is designed to temporarily hold automobiles for distribution to neighboring markets. Photo by...

Construction underway on Cooper Plaza

Jul 24, 2024 |

Courtesy Vasquez Engineering Construction officially commenced on Cooper Plaza last month, a transformative economic development project situated at the southwest corner of Hwy 78 and Brown Street in Wylie. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the area,...

Brown House hits home run with latest exhibit

Jul 17, 2024 | ,

Base Ball in Victorian America is the newest exhibit at The Welcome Center at the Brown House in Wylie. The display focuses on the Texas League, a cornerstone of minor league baseball.  The Welcome Center at the Brown House in Wylie has hit it out of the park with the...

Filing for Wylie ISD trustee election opens

Jul 17, 2024 | , ,

The filing period for the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will begin July 22. The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in overseeing district...

