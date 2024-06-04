City crews aided by volunteers after storm

A billboard on highway 78 near Ballard Avenue did not weather the Tuesday, May 28 storm too well..

Wylie has had its fair share of dramatic and damaging weather events over the years, but thankfully the city wasn’t hit as hard by last week’s severe storm as other nearby cities.

But the early morning heavy rainfall and strong winds Tuesday, May 28, still caused damage and proved to be a long one for residents without electricity, city crews getting trees out of roads and fixing traffic signals and for volunteers using their chainsaws to help fellow citizens.

After the storm, Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said Public Works, Parks, Police and Fire crews responded to 162 calls for service.

“We had the Emergency Operations Center up and running,” Blythe said. “Our biggest thing was downed trees for sure.”

