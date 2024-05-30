Subscribe
Proceeds distributed from charity event, Fire Code updated

by | May 30, 2024 | Latest

Mayor Matthew Porter started the Tuesday, May 28 regular council meeting seated next to Junior Mayor Amelia Hill, a fourth grader from Watkins Elementary.

At the meeting, Porter distributed funds raised at this year’s Taste of Wylie to 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Amazing Grace, Christian Care Center and Hope for the Cities. The annual event, started years ago by the Christian Care Center to raise funds for the center, is now being managed by the city with all proceeds going to area food pantries. This year, proceeds totaled $30,307.

On the consent agenda, council approved the purchase of a new training tower for Wylie Fire Rescue. The new tower will cost an estimated $508,601 and will be located at the Fire Station No. 2 training field.

On the regular agenda, council approved an item to update the Fire Code by amending ordinances. Blythe said the purpose of the item is to repeal and readopt the 2021 International Fire Code (IFC) with added language from the 2024 IFC.

City Manager Brent Parker led a work session to discuss five-year projections for the general fund.

For more on this story see the June 5 print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

0 Comments

