Final budget update presented

A few hours after a groundbreaking ceremony for Kreymer Elementary, the district’s newest school scheduled to open at Brown Street and Springdale Way in 2025, the board of trustees had their final meeting of the school year.

The Monday, May 20 meeting included 22 recognitions including Future Educators, Robotics, Future Problem Solvers and Council of PTAs.

Scott Roderick, Assistant Superintendent, Finance and Operations, presented the final budget update for the 2024-25 school year before the board will move forward with adoption in June.

There are two main drivers of revenue, Roderick said, student enrollment and property values. For next year, student enrollment projections are 19,500 — a slight increase from 19,279 this year — with an average attendance rate of 94.8%, or 18,487. After an initial estimate of 1% growth in property values, Roderick said a certified estimate on April 30 is in the 4% range, with property values increasing from $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion.

