Election canvassed; condos OK’d

Mayor Matthew Porter and Councilmembers Gino Mulliqi, Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, Scott Williams and Dave Strang welcomed the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, at the Collin County Courthouse Friday, May 10. Mulliqi, an Albanian American, presented the president with a replica street sign and announced future plans to celebrate its connection with Kosovo by naming a Wylie street in honor of Mother Teresa, a beloved Kosovo Albanian. Courtesy city of Wylie

Just a few days after the mayor and councilmembers convened at the Collin County Courthouse to welcome Dr. Vjosa Osmani, the president of Kosovo, it was back to regular council business at the Tuesday May 14 meeting.

Reelected councilmembers Dave Strang and Scott Williams, Place 2 and Place 4 respectively, were sworn in for new 3-year terms and Jeff Forrester was reappointed for another year-long term as Mayor pro tem.

For the presentations and recognitions portion of the Tuesday, May 14 regular council meeting, Mayor Matthew Porter issued a proclamation for National Police Week and National Correctional Officers Week. Wylie police were also recognized for obtaining Texas Police Chiefs Best Practices Accreditation.

