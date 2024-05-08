Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County property values once again show an increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

The CCAD mailed the 2024 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings were scheduled for mid-May.

According to Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance, the increases stemmed from basic supply and demand.

“We are looking at the existing properties that have sold, as well as the new properties that are being built,” Swanson said. “This county remains one of the fastest growing, and people are moving here in large numbers driving the market.”

Collin County property values increased by 5.85% to $237.6 billion with $9.5 billion in new property added to the tax roll.

CCAD reported the average cost of a Collin County home in 2024 was $602,134, compared to $581,499 in 2023.

In the city of Wylie, CCAD data shows an 2.7% increase in taxable value, from $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion with $169 million in new construction.

