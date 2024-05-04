Incumbents reelected to city council

Unofficial results are in with 100% of Collin, Dallas and Rockwall County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election.

In a 2-way contest for Place 2 on Wylie City Council, incumbent Dave Strang won with 1,610 votes to defeat Ahmed Abdelghani who received 803 votes.

In a 2-way contest for Place 4, incumbent Scott Williams won with 1,656 votes to defeat Danish Aftab who received 754 votes.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

