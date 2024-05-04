Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Incumbents reelected to city council

by | May 4, 2024 | Latest, news

Election Day 2024

Unofficial results are in with 100% of Collin, Dallas and Rockwall County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election.

In a 2-way contest for Place 2 on Wylie City Council, incumbent Dave Strang won with 1,610 votes to defeat Ahmed Abdelghani who received 803 votes.

In a 2-way contest for Place 4, incumbent Scott Williams won with 1,656 votes to defeat Danish Aftab who received 754 votes.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

For more stories about the Wylie community, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News.

