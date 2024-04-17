Subscribe
Rotary Golf 2024

Early voting starts April 22

Apr 17, 2024

Residents from Collin County cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members in contested races. 

The first day of early voting is Monday, April 22 and continues through April 30. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and both are contested. Place 2 incumbent Dave Strang is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Ahmed Abdelghani. Place 4 incumbent Scott Williams, who has served since 2021, faces Syed Danish Aftab.

The city of Parker has an uncontested race for Mayor Lee Pettle’s seat. However, terms for two councilmember-at-large seats are expiring. Incumbent Randy Kercho has filed, along with newcomers Dawn R. Hedlund, Buddy Pilgrim and Aubree Marino.

Community ISD Board of Trustee has two races on its ballot. Jessica R. Foster and Kris Zilberstein are seeking Place 2 and Joshua Saenz, running unopposed, is seeking re-election to Place 7.

In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by Atif Ahmed. Place 2 incumbent Michelle Howarth faces Beau Hooten and Nisar Razvi in her bid for a third term.

For the first time in over a decade the Town of St. Paul is holding a general election with contested races. Mayor David Gensler, who entered office in 2022, faces Kent Swaner. Alderman Seat 3 incumbent John Crowe is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Justin Graham. Robert Simmons is seeking re-election to Place 5 and is unopposed.

Collin County polls are open April 22-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 29-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit collincountytx.gov/Elections/election-information for locations.

Dallas County polls are open April 22-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 28 from noon-6 p.m. and April 29-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See Page 5A in the April 17th issue of The Wylie News for limited information on local elections.

